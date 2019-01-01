QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/313.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
793.6K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
264.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Blox Inc is an exploration and development company. It is focused on the on-going development of its primary assets located in West Africa: the Kibi Belt in Ghana, and the Ashanti Belt in Ghana. The company explores for gold and diamond minerals.

Blox Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blox (BLXX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blox (OTCEM: BLXX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blox's (BLXX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blox.

Q

What is the target price for Blox (BLXX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blox

Q

Current Stock Price for Blox (BLXX)?

A

The stock price for Blox (OTCEM: BLXX) is $0.003 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blox (BLXX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blox.

Q

When is Blox (OTCEM:BLXX) reporting earnings?

A

Blox does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blox (BLXX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blox.

Q

What sector and industry does Blox (BLXX) operate in?

A

Blox is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.