BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.130
Quarterly Revenue
$4K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of BELLUS Health using advanced sorting and filters.
BELLUS Health Questions & Answers
When is BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) reporting earnings?
BELLUS Health (BLU) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were BELLUS Health’s (NASDAQ:BLU) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.8K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.