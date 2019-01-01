QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.7 - 10.45
Mkt Cap
8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Household Products
Blue Moon has a portfolio of market-leading products in three categories: fabric care, personal hygiene, and home care. Fabric care composes more than 80% of the group's revenue. As a pioneer in China's household care market, it holds a leading market share by value in China's liquid laundry detergent, concentrated liquid laundry detergent, and liquid soap markets, as at 2020. Blue Moon is also an early entrant into e-commerce, with the online channel contributing about 54% to the group's 2020 sales. Most of Blue Moon's core products are marketed under the namesake brand. It started developing a multibrand strategy for mainly premium products in conjunction with the rollout of Supreme concentrated liquid laundry detergents in 2015.

Blue Moon Group Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Moon Group Holdings (BLUMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Moon Group Holdings (OTCPK: BLUMY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Blue Moon Group Holdings's (BLUMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blue Moon Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Blue Moon Group Holdings (BLUMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blue Moon Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Moon Group Holdings (BLUMY)?

A

The stock price for Blue Moon Group Holdings (OTCPK: BLUMY) is $6.83 last updated Thu Apr 29 2021 14:45:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Moon Group Holdings (BLUMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Moon Group Holdings.

Q

When is Blue Moon Group Holdings (OTCPK:BLUMY) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Moon Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blue Moon Group Holdings (BLUMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Moon Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Moon Group Holdings (BLUMY) operate in?

A

Blue Moon Group Holdings is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.