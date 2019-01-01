ñol

BioLine Rx
(NASDAQ:BLRX)
1.45
0.21[16.94%]
At close: May 26
1.44
-0.0100[-0.69%]
After Hours: 4:33PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.22 - 1.45
52 Week High/Low1.01 - 3.62
Open / Close1.26 / 1.45
Float / Outstanding- / 47.7M
Vol / Avg.219.7K / 202K
Mkt Cap69.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.44
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.15
Total Float-

BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BioLine Rx reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$-0.100

Quarterly Revenue

$0K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings Recap

 

BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BioLine Rx beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.73% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BioLine Rx using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

BioLine Rx Questions & Answers

Q
When is BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) reporting earnings?
A

BioLine Rx (BLRX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.75, which hit the estimate of $-0.75.

Q
What were BioLine Rx’s (NASDAQ:BLRX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

