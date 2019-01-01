BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BioLine Rx
BioLine Rx Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BioLine Rx (NASDAQ: BLRX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting BLRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1158.28% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BioLine Rx (NASDAQ: BLRX) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and BioLine Rx maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BioLine Rx, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BioLine Rx was filed on February 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BioLine Rx (BLRX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $22.00 to $19.00. The current price BioLine Rx (BLRX) is trading at is $1.51, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
