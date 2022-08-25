Cannabix Tech Correlates THC In Breath And Blood Using Its Hardware In Southern US Study

Cannabix Technologies Inc. BLOZF BLO developer of marijuana breathalyzer devices for law enforcement and the workplace, continues to successfully test a supplemental version of its FAIMS technology for detection of THC and related analytes in human breath in new comprehensive multi-analysis study of subjects under the influence of marijuana in the southern United States.

In the Southern US study, Cannabix is working alongside toxicologists and law enforcement officers who are testing subjects under the influence of marijuana.

In June and July, Cannabix participated in two testing day events held in two different US cities. Early study data is demonstrating very consistent correlation of levels of THC between breath samples collected and analyzed with Cannabix hardware and the current standard of whole blood. The company’s updated handheld Breath Collection Unit (“BCU”) and newly developed laboratory “MS Breath Sampler” were used together to provide a new method for drug detection that complements gold-standard mass spectrometry (MS), and significantly simplifies laboratory analysis methods, reduces sample turnaround time thus minimizing operating costs, while maintaining sensitive, precise results.

The company has developed a breath capture system, capable of collecting low volatility analytes, such as THC, from approximately 5 breaths. In addition, the Cannabix device captures analytes efficiently such that the sample preparation steps needed in traditional methods are completely eliminated. The system has detected and confirmed THC in breath out to 4 hours after smoking with breath samples being stored and analyzed up to two days after sample collection.

Study Details

Study results show that breath levels of THC over time are consistent between subjects and data is demonstrating consistent correlation of levels of THC between breath and whole blood in early time points after smoking.

The experimental studies reported here include 10 subjects. Similar to Cannabix’s earlier experiments in Ontario breath samples were collected at baseline as well as two time points after smoking cannabis, out to 1 hour and 45 minutes. Blood samples were collected at baseline and at one timepoint after smoking.

Breath samples were collected and analyzed using the same hardware and methods as in the previous experimental study in Ontario.

The resulting breath data from this study follow the same trend that was seen with experimental data from Ontario study. Breath and whole blood levels of THC were consistent and correlate well within the relatively short time window. Observed breath results further support literature on trends in THC metabolism, similarly to the earlier results.

This study further demonstrates that the Cannabix breath sampling and analysis tools function effectively in the field and provide quick and nonintrusive breath sample collection and ease of analysis with no sample preparation needed. In comparison, legacy breath and saliva testing procedures require several sample extraction and preparation steps prior to analysis, and analysis itself can take from 1 - 3 hours per sample.

Cannabix’s simple and reliable breath collection and analysis method shows very good correlation to blood, which is the standard method to detect and confirm acute cannabis use in the field. The BCU is also being used in concert with the Cannabix FAIMS Detection Unit, which is being developed as a fully portable system capable of both breath collection and analyses in the field.

Photo by Louis Reed on Unsplash



