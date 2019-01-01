BB Liquidating (OTC:BLIAQ), Dividends

BB Liquidating issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BB Liquidating generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for BB Liquidating. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on June 20, 2005.
There are no upcoming dividends for BB Liquidating (BLIAQ). The last dividend payout was on June 20, 2005 and was $0.02
There are no upcoming dividends for BB Liquidating (BLIAQ). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on June 20, 2005
BB Liquidating has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for BB Liquidating (BLIAQ) was $0.02 and was paid out next on June 20, 2005.
Browse dividends on all stocks.