BB Liquidating
(OTCEM:BLIAQ)
0.0005
00
At close: May 24
0.018
0.0175[3500.00%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed

BB Liquidating (OTC:BLIAQ), Dividends

BB Liquidating issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BB Liquidating generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 6, 2005
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BB Liquidating Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BB Liquidating (BLIAQ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BB Liquidating. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on June 20, 2005.

Q
What date did I need to own BB Liquidating (BLIAQ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BB Liquidating (BLIAQ). The last dividend payout was on June 20, 2005 and was $0.02

Q
How much per share is the next BB Liquidating (BLIAQ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BB Liquidating (BLIAQ). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on June 20, 2005

Q
What is the dividend yield for BB Liquidating (OTCEM:BLIAQ)?
A

BB Liquidating has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for BB Liquidating (BLIAQ) was $0.02 and was paid out next on June 20, 2005.

