Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/135.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
28.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
181.9M
Outstanding
Blue Sky Uranium Corp is a junior mineral exploration company based in Canada. The company focuses on uranium exploration projects in southern Argentina. It owns an interest in various exploration properties including Amarillo Grande project located in Rio Negro Province, Sierra Colonia Project, Tierras Coloradas Project, and Cerro Parva Project located in Chubut Province.

Blue Sky Uranium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Sky Uranium (BKUCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Sky Uranium (OTCQB: BKUCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blue Sky Uranium's (BKUCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blue Sky Uranium.

Q

What is the target price for Blue Sky Uranium (BKUCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blue Sky Uranium

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Sky Uranium (BKUCF)?

A

The stock price for Blue Sky Uranium (OTCQB: BKUCF) is $0.1563 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:57:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Sky Uranium (BKUCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Sky Uranium.

Q

When is Blue Sky Uranium (OTCQB:BKUCF) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Sky Uranium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blue Sky Uranium (BKUCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Sky Uranium.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Sky Uranium (BKUCF) operate in?

A

Blue Sky Uranium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.