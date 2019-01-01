ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Black Knight
(NYSE:BKI)
68.861
-0.489[-0.71%]
At close: May 26
69.10
0.2390[0.35%]
After Hours: 4:07PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low68.79 - 69.78
52 Week High/Low52 - 84.27
Open / Close69.5 / 68.81
Float / Outstanding134.9M / 156M
Vol / Avg.873.4K / 1.9M
Mkt Cap10.7B
P/E20.83
50d Avg. Price65.79
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.36
Total Float134.9M

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Black Knight reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.630

Quarterly Revenue

$387.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$387.2M

Earnings Recap

 

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Black Knight beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.6.

Revenue was up $37.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Black Knight's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.62 0.57 0.54 0.51
EPS Actual 0.66 0.60 0.57 0.56
Revenue Estimate 381.05M 370.68M 350.57M 339.75M
Revenue Actual 386.20M 378.00M 361.30M 349.70M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Black Knight using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Black Knight Questions & Answers

Q
When is Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) reporting earnings?
A

Black Knight (BKI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.33.

Q
What were Black Knight’s (NYSE:BKI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $263.4M, which missed the estimate of $265.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.