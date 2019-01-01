Black Knight (NYSE:BKI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Black Knight beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.6.

Revenue was up $37.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Black Knight's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.57 0.54 0.51 EPS Actual 0.66 0.60 0.57 0.56 Revenue Estimate 381.05M 370.68M 350.57M 339.75M Revenue Actual 386.20M 378.00M 361.30M 349.70M

