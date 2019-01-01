ñol

Bank Hapoalim
(OTCPK:BKHYY)
46.87
2.41[5.42%]
At close: May 26
44.28
-2.5900[-5.53%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low45.68 - 46.87
52 Week High/Low38.01 - 56.42
Open / Close45.68 / 46.87
Float / Outstanding- / 267.2M
Vol / Avg.0.7K / 1K
Mkt Cap12.5B
P/E7.6
50d Avg. Price47.24
Div / Yield1.75/3.93%
Payout Ratio28.51
EPS6.2
Total Float-

Bank Hapoalim (OTC:BKHYY), Dividends

Bank Hapoalim issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bank Hapoalim generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jul 15, 2011
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bank Hapoalim Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank Hapoalim.

Q
What date did I need to own Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY). The last dividend payout was on June 29, 2007 and was $0.23

Q
How much per share is the next Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.23 on June 29, 2007

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bank Hapoalim (OTCPK:BKHYY)?
A

The most current yield for Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 29, 2007

