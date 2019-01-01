ñol

BlackRock Cap Inv
(NASDAQ:BKCC)
4.05
0.06[1.50%]
At close: May 26
3.99
-0.0600[-1.48%]
After Hours: 4:36PM EDT
Day High/Low4 - 4.07
52 Week High/Low3.75 - 4.47
Open / Close4 / 4.05
Float / Outstanding72.5M / 73.7M
Vol / Avg.146.7K / 285.4K
Mkt Cap298.5M
P/E5.7
50d Avg. Price4.12
Div / Yield0.4/10.03%
Payout Ratio57.14
EPS0.07
Total Float72.5M

BlackRock Cap Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BlackRock Cap Inv reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 2

EPS

$0.080

Quarterly Revenue

$12.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$6.8M

Earnings Recap

 

BlackRock Cap Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BlackRock Cap Inv reported in-line EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $1.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BlackRock Cap Inv's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.09 0.08 0.06 0.06
EPS Actual 0.08 0.08 0.07 0.06
Revenue Estimate 13.32M 11.87M 11.00M 15.79M
Revenue Actual 12.60M 12.51M 10.86M 10.27M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BlackRock Cap Inv using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

BlackRock Cap Inv Questions & Answers

Q
When is BlackRock Cap Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) reporting earnings?
A

BlackRock Cap Inv (BKCC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BlackRock Cap Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.19, which missed the estimate of $0.20.

Q
What were BlackRock Cap Inv’s (NASDAQ:BKCC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $25.2M, which beat the estimate of $25.2M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.