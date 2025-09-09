Earnings Scheduled For September 9, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Core & Main CNM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
• SailPoint SAIL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $243.45 million.
• Designer Brands DBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $741.91 million.
• AstroNova ALOT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• FuelCell Energy FCEL is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.61 per share on revenue of $46.53 million.
• Korn Ferry KFY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $687.59 million.
• Bioceres Crop Solutions BIOX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $110.19 million.
• Cognyte Software CGNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $96.32 million.
• Gamehaus Holdings GMHS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Hello Gr MOMO is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Oracle ORCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $15.03 billion.
• Limoneira LMNR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $51.94 million.
• Rubrik RBRK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $282.23 million.
• Synopsys SNPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.35 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
• Methode Electronics MEI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $212.91 million.
• Lands' End LE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $322.38 million.
• GameStop GME is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $853.95 million.
• Skillsoft SKIL is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.33 per share on revenue of $129.10 million.
• MIND Technology MIND is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $12.08 million.
• Calavo Growers CVGW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $195.20 million.
• Matrix Service MTRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $233.15 million.
• Lakeland Industries LAKE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $54.07 million.
• InnovAge Holding INNV is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• AeroVironment AVAV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $443.56 million.
• A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.
• Aeluma ALMU is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.24 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.