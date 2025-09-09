September 9, 2025 4:32 AM 3 min read

Earnings Scheduled For September 9, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Core & Main CNM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• SailPoint SAIL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $243.45 million.

• Designer Brands DBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $741.91 million.

• AstroNova ALOT is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• FuelCell Energy FCEL is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.61 per share on revenue of $46.53 million.

• Korn Ferry KFY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $687.59 million.

• Bioceres Crop Solutions BIOX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $110.19 million.

• Cognyte Software CGNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $96.32 million.

• Gamehaus Holdings GMHS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hello Gr MOMO is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Oracle ORCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $15.03 billion.

• Limoneira LMNR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $51.94 million.

• Rubrik RBRK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $282.23 million.

• Synopsys SNPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.35 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Methode Electronics MEI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $212.91 million.

• Lands' End LE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $322.38 million.

• GameStop GME is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $853.95 million.

• Skillsoft SKIL is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.33 per share on revenue of $129.10 million.

• MIND Technology MIND is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $12.08 million.

• Calavo Growers CVGW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $195.20 million.

• Matrix Service MTRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $233.15 million.

• Lakeland Industries LAKE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $54.07 million.

• InnovAge Holding INNV is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AeroVironment AVAV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $443.56 million.

• A-Mark Precious Metals AMRK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• Aeluma ALMU is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.24 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

