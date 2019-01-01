Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTC:BIOVF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCPK: BIOVF) was reported by Barclays on February 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BIOVF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCPK: BIOVF) was provided by Barclays, and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum downgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum was filed on February 24, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 24, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (BIOVF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (BIOVF) is trading at is $22.39, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.