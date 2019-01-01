Buhler Industries Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of agricultural equipment. Its factories located in Morden & Winnipeg and Vegreville & Willmar, build tractors, sprayers, front-end loaders, augers, snowblowers, mowers, seeding and tillage equipment, and compact implements. Its brand portfolio comprises Farm King, Ezee-On, Allied, Inland, and Versatile. Also, the company maintains several well-stocked parts warehouses. Its geographical segments are Canada, the United States, CIS(Commonwealth of Independent States), and others.