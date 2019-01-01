QQQ
Buhler Industries Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of agricultural equipment. Its factories located in Morden & Winnipeg and Vegreville & Willmar, build tractors, sprayers, front-end loaders, augers, snowblowers, mowers, seeding and tillage equipment, and compact implements. Its brand portfolio comprises Farm King, Ezee-On, Allied, Inland, and Versatile. Also, the company maintains several well-stocked parts warehouses. Its geographical segments are Canada, the United States, CIS(Commonwealth of Independent States), and others.

Buhler Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Buhler Industries (BIIAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Buhler Industries (OTCPK: BIIAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Buhler Industries's (BIIAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Buhler Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Buhler Industries (BIIAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Buhler Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Buhler Industries (BIIAF)?

A

The stock price for Buhler Industries (OTCPK: BIIAF) is $2.31 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 15:43:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Buhler Industries (BIIAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 30, 2006.

Q

When is Buhler Industries (OTCPK:BIIAF) reporting earnings?

A

Buhler Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Buhler Industries (BIIAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Buhler Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Buhler Industries (BIIAF) operate in?

A

Buhler Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.