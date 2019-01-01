Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Baidu beat estimated earnings by 118.52%, reporting an EPS of $1.77 versus an estimate of $0.81.
Revenue was up $188.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44 which was followed by a 1.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Baidu's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.38
|2.01
|2.07
|1.66
|EPS Actual
|1.82
|2.28
|2.39
|1.89
|Revenue Estimate
|5.09B
|4.97B
|4.78B
|4.22B
|Revenue Actual
|5.19B
|4.95B
|4.86B
|4.29B
Earnings History
Baidu Questions & Answers
Baidu (BIDU) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022.
The Actual EPS was $2.36, which beat the estimate of $1.48.
The Actual Revenue was $3.1B, which beat the estimate of $3.1B.
