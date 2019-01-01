ñol

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs
(NYSE:BHVN)
143.41
0.01[0.01%]
Last update: 2:36PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low143.21 - 143.78
52 Week High/Low77.63 - 151.51
Open / Close143.35 / -
Float / Outstanding64.1M / 71M
Vol / Avg.715.8K / 1.6M
Mkt Cap10.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price117.48
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-2.97
Total Float64.1M

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$-1.620

Quarterly Revenue

$318.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$318.9M

Earnings Recap

 

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 35.97%, reporting an EPS of $-1.62 versus an estimate of $-2.53.

Revenue was up $275.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 8.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Biohaven Pharma Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -2.04 -2.40 -2.74 -2.82
EPS Actual -2.32 -1.91 -2.62 -2.97
Revenue Estimate 173.69M 128.40M 78.13M 40.63M
Revenue Actual 190.01M 135.74M 92.93M 43.82M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Biohaven Pharma Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) reporting earnings?
A

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (BHVN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-1.74, which missed the estimate of $-0.79.

Q
What were Biohaven Pharma Hldgs’s (NYSE:BHVN) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.