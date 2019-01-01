Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Biohaven Pharma Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 35.97%, reporting an EPS of $-1.62 versus an estimate of $-2.53.
Revenue was up $275.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 8.87% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Biohaven Pharma Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-2.04
|-2.40
|-2.74
|-2.82
|EPS Actual
|-2.32
|-1.91
|-2.62
|-2.97
|Revenue Estimate
|173.69M
|128.40M
|78.13M
|40.63M
|Revenue Actual
|190.01M
|135.74M
|92.93M
|43.82M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Biohaven Pharma Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.
Biohaven Pharma Hldgs Questions & Answers
Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (BHVN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-1.74, which missed the estimate of $-0.79.
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.