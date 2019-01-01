Boohoo Group PLC is an online fashion retailer catering to young people in the UK and internationally. The company markets and retails its own-brand clothing and accessories through its website www.boohoo.com. Its brand includes boohoo, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, and Others. The company's geographical segment includes United Kingdom; Rest of Europe; USA and Rest of world. It derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom. Its product offering includes clothing, footwear, and related fashion accessories.