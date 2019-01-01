|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Boohoo Group (OTCPK: BHOOY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Boohoo Group.
There is no analysis for Boohoo Group
The stock price for Boohoo Group (OTCPK: BHOOY) is $25.78 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Boohoo Group.
Boohoo Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Boohoo Group.
Boohoo Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.