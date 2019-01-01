QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Boohoo Group PLC is an online fashion retailer catering to young people in the UK and internationally. The company markets and retails its own-brand clothing and accessories through its website www.boohoo.com. Its brand includes boohoo, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, and Others. The company's geographical segment includes United Kingdom; Rest of Europe; USA and Rest of world. It derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom. Its product offering includes clothing, footwear, and related fashion accessories.

Boohoo Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boohoo Group (BHOOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boohoo Group (OTCPK: BHOOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boohoo Group's (BHOOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boohoo Group.

Q

What is the target price for Boohoo Group (BHOOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Boohoo Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Boohoo Group (BHOOY)?

A

The stock price for Boohoo Group (OTCPK: BHOOY) is $25.78 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boohoo Group (BHOOY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boohoo Group.

Q

When is Boohoo Group (OTCPK:BHOOY) reporting earnings?

A

Boohoo Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boohoo Group (BHOOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boohoo Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Boohoo Group (BHOOY) operate in?

A

Boohoo Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.