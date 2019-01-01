ñol

Bausch Health Companies
(NYSE:BHC)
9.7285
0.1485[1.55%]
Last update: 1:47PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.29 - 9.74
52 Week High/Low7.8 - 32.54
Open / Close9.55 / -
Float / Outstanding317.4M / 361.5M
Vol / Avg.3.6M / 6.2M
Mkt Cap3.5B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price18.86
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.19
Total Float317.4M

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC), Dividends

Bausch Health Companies issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bausch Health Companies generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Bausch Health Companies Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bausch Health Companies (BHC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bausch Health Companies.

Q
What date did I need to own Bausch Health Companies (BHC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bausch Health Companies.

Q
How much per share is the next Bausch Health Companies (BHC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bausch Health Companies.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bausch Health Companies.

