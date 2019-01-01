ñol

Bausch Health Companies
(NYSE:BHC)
9.7285
0.1485[1.55%]
Last update: 1:47PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.29 - 9.74
52 Week High/Low7.8 - 32.54
Open / Close9.55 / -
Float / Outstanding317.4M / 361.5M
Vol / Avg.3.6M / 6.2M
Mkt Cap3.5B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price18.86
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.19
Total Float317.4M

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bausch Health Companies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.720

Quarterly Revenue

$1.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.9B

Earnings Recap

 

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bausch Health Companies missed estimated earnings by 43.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $1.28.

Revenue was down $109.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bausch Health Companies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.42 1.29 0.95 0.96
EPS Actual 1.27 1.15 0.97 1.02
Revenue Estimate 2.80B 2.66B 2.12B 2.06B
Revenue Actual 2.20B 2.11B 2.10B 2.03B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Bausch Health Companies Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) reporting earnings?
A

Bausch Health Companies (BHC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Bausch Health Companies’s (NYSE:BHC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $2.2B, which beat the estimate of $0K.

