Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-1.010
Quarterly Revenue
$15.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$-16.1M
Earnings History
Blue Hat Interactive Questions & Answers
When is Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) reporting earnings?
Blue Hat Interactive (BHAT) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for FY.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Blue Hat Interactive’s (NASDAQ:BHAT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
