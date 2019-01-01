ñol

Blue Hat Interactive
(NASDAQ:BHAT)
Why is it moving?
Blue Hat Interactive shares are trading lower after the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
0.1556
-0.0278[-15.16%]
Last update: 1:41PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.15 - 0.17
52 Week High/Low0.17 - 1.04
Open / Close0.15 / -
Float / Outstanding41.4M / 61.8M
Vol / Avg.1M / 521K
Mkt Cap9.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.35
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.04
Total Float41.4M

Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Blue Hat Interactive reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

$-1.010

Quarterly Revenue

$15.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$-16.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Blue Hat Interactive using advanced sorting and filters.

Blue Hat Interactive Questions & Answers

Q
When is Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT) reporting earnings?
A

Blue Hat Interactive (BHAT) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ:BHAT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Blue Hat Interactive’s (NASDAQ:BHAT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

