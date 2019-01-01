ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
BGSF
(NYSE:BGSF)
12.5776
-0.0924[-0.73%]
Last update: 12:10PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low12.58 - 12.58
52 Week High/Low11.45 - 15.65
Open / Close12.58 / -
Float / Outstanding10.1M / 10.5M
Vol / Avg.1K / 16.3K
Mkt Cap131.7M
P/E10.47
50d Avg. Price12.68
Div / Yield0.6/4.74%
Payout Ratio40.5
EPS1.52
Total Float10.1M

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF), Dividends

BGSF issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BGSF generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.05%

Annual Dividend

$0.6

Last Dividend

May 17
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BGSF Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BGSF (BGSF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BGSF. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on May 24, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own BGSF (BGSF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BGSF (BGSF). The last dividend payout was on May 24, 2022 and was $0.15

Q
How much per share is the next BGSF (BGSF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BGSF (BGSF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.15 on May 24, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)?
A

BGSF has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for BGSF (BGSF) was $0.15 and was paid out next on May 24, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.