BGSF (NYSE:BGSF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BGSF
BGSF Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BGSF (NYSE: BGSF) was reported by Roth Capital on November 6, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.50 expecting BGSF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.90% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BGSF (NYSE: BGSF) was provided by Roth Capital, and BGSF maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BGSF, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BGSF was filed on November 6, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 6, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BGSF (BGSF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.50 to $17.50. The current price BGSF (BGSF) is trading at is $12.42, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
