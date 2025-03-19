Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Risk Off Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS

Dividend Yield: 10.44%

10.44% Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $8 to $7 on Feb. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $8 to $7 on Feb. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Barclays analyst Brandt Montour maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $8 to $7 on Nov. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Brandt Montour maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $8 to $7 on Nov. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Recent News: On Feb. 25, B&G Foods posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Altria Group, Inc. MO

Dividend Yield: 6.99%

6.99% B of A Securities analyst Lisa Lewandowski upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $55 to $65 on Dec. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Lisa Lewandowski upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $55 to $65 on Dec. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $45 to $46 on Nov. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $45 to $46 on Nov. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Recent News: On Jan. 30, the company posted upbeat quarterly sales.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM

Dividend Yield: 4.87%

4.87% Goldman Sachs analyst Adam Samuelson maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $47 to $52 on July 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Adam Samuelson maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $47 to $52 on July 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Stephens & Co. analyst Ben Bienvenu reiterated an Equal-Weight rating with a price target of $65 on April 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Ben Bienvenu reiterated an Equal-Weight rating with a price target of $65 on April 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Recent News: On Feb. 3, Cal-Maine Foods announced acquisition of feed mill operations in North Carolina.

