BlackRock Energy
(NYSE:BGR)
12.77
0.10[0.79%]
Last update: 1:20PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low12.7 - 12.84
52 Week High/Low8.18 - 12.72
Open / Close12.76 / -
Float / Outstanding29.1M / 29.1M
Vol / Avg.204.7K / 191.9K
Mkt Cap371.7M
P/E4.15
50d Avg. Price11.71
Div / Yield0.53/4.17%
Payout Ratio14.75
EPS-
Total Float29.1M

BlackRock Energy (NYSE:BGR), Dividends

BlackRock Energy issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BlackRock Energy generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.64%

Annual Dividend

$0.528

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BlackRock Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BlackRock Energy (BGR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BlackRock Energy. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own BlackRock Energy (BGR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for BlackRock Energy ($BGR) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of BlackRock Energy (BGR) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next BlackRock Energy (BGR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for BlackRock Energy (BGR) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.04

Q
What is the dividend yield for BlackRock Energy (NYSE:BGR)?
A

BlackRock Energy has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for BlackRock Energy (BGR) was $0.04 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

