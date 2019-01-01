ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bread Financial Holdings
(NYSE:BFH)
52.26
1.53[3.02%]
Last update: 12:20PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low51.66 - 52.52
52 Week High/Low46.31 - 60.79
Open / Close51.59 / -
Float / Outstanding49.7M / 49.8M
Vol / Avg.440.7K / 776K
Mkt Cap2.6B
P/E3.43
50d Avg. Price53.31
Div / Yield0.84/1.66%
Payout Ratio5.68
EPS4.22
Total Float49.7M

Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bread Financial Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$4.210

Quarterly Revenue

$921M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$933M

Earnings Recap

 

Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bread Financial Holdings missed estimated earnings by 4.54%, reporting an EPS of $4.21 versus an estimate of $4.41.

Revenue was down $164.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 2.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bread Financial Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.53 3.28 3.85 3.16
EPS Actual 1.21 4.47 5.99 6.28
Revenue Estimate 1.05B 1.08B 1.04B 1.06B
Revenue Actual 855.00M 1.10B 1.01B 1.08B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bread Financial Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Bread Financial Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH) reporting earnings?
A

Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $3.84, which beat the estimate of $3.75.

Q
What were Bread Financial Holdings’s (NYSE:BFH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.8B, which missed the estimate of $1.9B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.