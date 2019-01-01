Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

Bread Financial Holdings missed estimated earnings by 4.54%, reporting an EPS of $4.21 versus an estimate of $4.41.

Revenue was down $164.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.32 which was followed by a 2.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bread Financial Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.53 3.28 3.85 3.16 EPS Actual 1.21 4.47 5.99 6.28 Revenue Estimate 1.05B 1.08B 1.04B 1.06B Revenue Actual 855.00M 1.10B 1.01B 1.08B

