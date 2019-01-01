ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bread Financial Holdings
(NYSE:BFH)
52.26
1.53[3.02%]
Last update: 12:20PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low51.66 - 52.52
52 Week High/Low46.31 - 60.79
Open / Close51.59 / -
Float / Outstanding49.7M / 49.8M
Vol / Avg.440.7K / 776K
Mkt Cap2.6B
P/E3.43
50d Avg. Price53.31
Div / Yield0.84/1.66%
Payout Ratio5.68
EPS4.22
Total Float49.7M

Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH), Dividends

Bread Financial Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bread Financial Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.57%

Annual Dividend

$0.84

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bread Financial Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bread Financial Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on June 17, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Bread Financial Holdings ($BFH) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) shares by May 13, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) will be on May 12, 2022 and will be $0.21

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH)?
A

Bread Financial Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) was $0.21 and was paid out next on June 17, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.