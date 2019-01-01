Bread Financial Holdings (NYSE:BFH), Dividends

Bread Financial Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bread Financial Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Bread Financial Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on June 17, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Bread Financial Holdings ($BFH) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) shares by May 13, 2022
The next dividend for Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) will be on May 12, 2022 and will be $0.21
Bread Financial Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) was $0.21 and was paid out next on June 17, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.