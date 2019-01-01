BeWhere Holdings Inc is an internet provider of real-time information on equipment tools, and inventory in transit and at facilities serving the emergency service, construction, utility, and transportation industries. It is an internet of things (IoT) solutions company that designs and manufactures industrialized hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on movable assets and environmental sensors. It develops mobile applications, middleware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that which can be integrated to existing software. The products include Bluetooth Beacons, Gateways, NB-IoT and LTE-M and Demo kit.