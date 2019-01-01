Berkshire Bancorp Inc is a bank holding firm based in the United States. The company principally engages in the ownership and management of its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary which is a state chartered commercial bank. It has been providing services to high net worth individuals, small and mid-sized commercial businesses primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. Its branches are located in New York and in New Jersey. It's loan products offering includes commercial and industrial and finance leases; residential loans, and commercial real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans.