Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Berkshire Bancorp Inc is a bank holding firm based in the United States. The company principally engages in the ownership and management of its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary which is a state chartered commercial bank. It has been providing services to high net worth individuals, small and mid-sized commercial businesses primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. Its branches are located in New York and in New Jersey. It's loan products offering includes commercial and industrial and finance leases; residential loans, and commercial real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans.

Berkshire Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Berkshire Bancorp (BERK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Berkshire Bancorp (OTCQB: BERK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Berkshire Bancorp's (BERK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Berkshire Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Berkshire Bancorp (BERK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Berkshire Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Berkshire Bancorp (BERK)?

A

The stock price for Berkshire Bancorp (OTCQB: BERK) is $13.03 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:37:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Berkshire Bancorp (BERK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 20, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2012.

Q

When is Berkshire Bancorp (OTCQB:BERK) reporting earnings?

A

Berkshire Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Berkshire Bancorp (BERK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Berkshire Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Berkshire Bancorp (BERK) operate in?

A

Berkshire Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.