There is no Press for this Ticker
Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC is a British residential construction company that operates five subsidiary construction companies around London and southern England. The company mainly focuses on a higher-end neighborhood and urban development projects ranging from single-family homes to luxury apartment buildings and flats in London. Berkeley has historically completed over 3,000 homes per year with an average selling price around EUR 400,000. The company developed one of the largest residential skyscrapers in London, 1 Blackfriars, which is one of the tallest buildings in the city at 52 stories of mixed-use development.

Berkeley Group Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Berkeley Group Holdings (BKGFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Berkeley Group Holdings (OTCPK: BKGFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Berkeley Group Holdings's (BKGFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Berkeley Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Berkeley Group Holdings (BKGFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Berkeley Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Berkeley Group Holdings (BKGFF)?

A

The stock price for Berkeley Group Holdings (OTCPK: BKGFF) is $52.41 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 18:50:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Berkeley Group Holdings (BKGFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Berkeley Group Holdings.

Q

When is Berkeley Group Holdings (OTCPK:BKGFF) reporting earnings?

A

Berkeley Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Berkeley Group Holdings (BKGFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Berkeley Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Berkeley Group Holdings (BKGFF) operate in?

A

Berkeley Group Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.