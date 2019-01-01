Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC is a British residential construction company that operates five subsidiary construction companies around London and southern England. The company mainly focuses on a higher-end neighborhood and urban development projects ranging from single-family homes to luxury apartment buildings and flats in London. Berkeley has historically completed over 3,000 homes per year with an average selling price around EUR 400,000. The company developed one of the largest residential skyscrapers in London, 1 Blackfriars, which is one of the tallest buildings in the city at 52 stories of mixed-use development.