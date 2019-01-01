HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for HeartBeam
HeartBeam Questions & Answers
The latest price target for HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) was reported by Benchmark on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting BEAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 492.11% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) was provided by Benchmark, and HeartBeam initiated their speculative buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of HeartBeam, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for HeartBeam was filed on December 20, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 20, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest HeartBeam (BEAT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $9.00. The current price HeartBeam (BEAT) is trading at is $1.52, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
