BriaCell Therapeutics Corp is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and safe approaches for the management of cancer. BriaCell, in collaboration with Incyte Corp., is conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT, its lead candidate, in a Combination Study with Incyte drugs, INCMGA00012, and epacadostat, in advanced breast cancer. Additionally, it is developing Bria-OTS, off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer. Bria-OTS immunotherapy treatments are personalized to match the patient without the need for personalized manufacturing and is designed to produce a potent and selective immune response against the cancer of each patient eliminating the time, expense and complex manufacturing logistics associated with immunotherapies.