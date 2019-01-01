ñol

BriaCell Therapeutics
(NASDAQ:BCTX)
5.01
0.17[3.51%]
Last update: 10:02AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.78 - 5.05
52 Week High/Low3.01 - 12.47
Open / Close4.87 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 15.3M
Vol / Avg.16.5K / 848.2K
Mkt Cap76.5M
P/E13.83
50d Avg. Price7.66
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.24
Total Float-

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BriaCell Therapeutics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 15

EPS

$-0.240

Quarterly Revenue

$0K

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BriaCell Therapeutics using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

BriaCell Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
When is BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) reporting earnings?
A

BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 15, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.52, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were BriaCell Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:BCTX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

