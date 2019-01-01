BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 15
EPS
$-0.240
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
–
Earnings History
BriaCell Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) reporting earnings?
BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX) is scheduled to report earnings on June 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 15, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.52, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were BriaCell Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:BCTX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
