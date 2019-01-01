BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics
BriaCell Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCTX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting BCTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 399.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCTX) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and BriaCell Therapeutics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BriaCell Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BriaCell Therapeutics was filed on February 14, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 14, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price BriaCell Therapeutics (BCTX) is trading at is $5.01, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
