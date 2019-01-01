ñol

Balchem
(NASDAQ:BCPC)
125.825
1.735[1.40%]
Last update: 9:44AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low124.32 - 124.93
52 Week High/Low114.79 - 174.29
Open / Close124.32 / -
Float / Outstanding23.3M / 32.1M
Vol / Avg.3.9K / 111.6K
Mkt Cap4B
P/E39.9
50d Avg. Price129.4
Div / Yield0.64/0.52%
Payout Ratio20.58
EPS0.9
Total Float23.3M

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC), Dividends

Balchem issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Balchem generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.39%

Annual Dividend

$0.64

Last Dividend

Dec 28
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Balchem Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Balchem (BCPC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Balchem. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.64 on January 21, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Balchem (BCPC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Balchem (BCPC). The last dividend payout was on January 21, 2022 and was $0.64

Q
How much per share is the next Balchem (BCPC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Balchem (BCPC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.64 on January 21, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)?
A

Balchem has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Balchem (BCPC) was $0.64 and was paid out next on January 21, 2022.

