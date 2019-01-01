QQQ
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
1.22/7.05%
52 Wk
14.1 - 17.35
Mkt Cap
51.5B
Payout Ratio
27.74
Open
-
P/E
3.86
EPS
6.5
Shares
3B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Bank of Communications, or Bocom, is headquartered in Shanghai. As one of China's four oldest banks, Bocom became China's first state-owned shareholding commercial bank in 1987. Today, Bocom is amid a strategic transformation, building itself into a global wealth-management bank with wide-ranging financial operations, including insurance, brokerage, trust, and asset management.

Analyst Ratings

Bank of Comms Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank of Comms Co (BCMXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank of Comms Co (OTCPK: BCMXY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bank of Comms Co's (BCMXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank of Comms Co.

Q

What is the target price for Bank of Comms Co (BCMXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank of Comms Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank of Comms Co (BCMXY)?

A

The stock price for Bank of Comms Co (OTCPK: BCMXY) is $17.35 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 14:53:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank of Comms Co (BCMXY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 3, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 18, 2012.

Q

When is Bank of Comms Co (OTCPK:BCMXY) reporting earnings?

A

Bank of Comms Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank of Comms Co (BCMXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank of Comms Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank of Comms Co (BCMXY) operate in?

A

Bank of Comms Co is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.