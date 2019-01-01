Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Atreca beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.65 versus an estimate of $-0.78.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 211.38% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.