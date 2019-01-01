Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Atreca
Atreca Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) was reported by Stifel on March 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting BCEL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 738.32% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) was provided by Stifel, and Atreca maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Atreca, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Atreca was filed on March 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Atreca (BCEL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $14.00. The current price Atreca (BCEL) is trading at is $1.67, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
