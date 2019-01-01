Brunswick (NYSE:BC), Dividends

Brunswick issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Brunswick generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Brunswick. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.36 on June 15, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Brunswick ($BC) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Brunswick (BC) shares by May 18, 2022
The next dividend for Brunswick (BC) will be on May 17, 2022 and will be $0.37
Brunswick has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Brunswick (BC) was $0.36 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.