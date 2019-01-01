Bone Biologics Corp is a healthcare solutions provider based in the United States. As a biotechnology firm, it engages its efforts in developing therapeutics to aid bone regeneration. The company's portfolio comprises of its lead product, NELL-1, which is a bone void filler. Bone Biologics' technology has application in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine.