BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BigBear.ai Hldgs
BigBear.ai Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE: BBAI) was reported by Oppenheimer on March 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting BBAI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.20% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE: BBAI) was provided by Oppenheimer, and BigBear.ai Hldgs initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BigBear.ai Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BigBear.ai Hldgs was filed on March 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BigBear.ai Hldgs (BBAI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price BigBear.ai Hldgs (BBAI) is trading at is $6.49, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.