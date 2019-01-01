ñol

Baxter Intl
(NYSE:BAX)
75.20
0.01[0.01%]
At close: May 25
75.19
-0.0100[-0.01%]
PreMarket: 4:20PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low69.72 - 89.7
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding445.6M / 503.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.4M
Mkt Cap37.9B
P/E35.98
50d Avg. Price75.41
Div / Yield1.16/1.54%
Payout Ratio53.59
EPS0.14
Total Float445.6M

Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX), Dividends

Baxter Intl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Baxter Intl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.30%

Annual Dividend

$1.12

Last Dividend

Feb 25

Next Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
Baxter Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Baxter Intl (BAX) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 3, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Baxter Intl (BAX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Baxter Intl ($BAX) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Baxter Intl (BAX) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Baxter Intl (BAX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Baxter Intl (BAX) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.29

Q
What is the dividend yield for Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX)?
A

The most current yield for Baxter Intl (BAX) is 1.64% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

