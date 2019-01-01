Camrova Resources Inc is a Canadian mining company. The company is in discussion with various interested parties regarding finalizing its potential smelter slag copper processing project in Chile, utilizing the Las Vacas flotation plant. It has a minority investment in the El Boleo copper-cobaltzinc-manganese deposit located near Santa Rosalia, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Minera y Metalurgica del Boleo, S.A.P.I. de C.V. holds the mineral property rights to the Boleo Mine.