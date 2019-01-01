QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
255.4K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
23M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Camrova Resources Inc is a Canadian mining company. The company is in discussion with various interested parties regarding finalizing its potential smelter slag copper processing project in Chile, utilizing the Las Vacas flotation plant. It has a minority investment in the El Boleo copper-cobaltzinc-manganese deposit located near Santa Rosalia, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Minera y Metalurgica del Boleo, S.A.P.I. de C.V. holds the mineral property rights to the Boleo Mine.

Camrova Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Camrova Resources (BAJFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Camrova Resources (OTCPK: BAJFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Camrova Resources's (BAJFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Camrova Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Camrova Resources (BAJFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Camrova Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Camrova Resources (BAJFF)?

A

The stock price for Camrova Resources (OTCPK: BAJFF) is $0.0111 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:00:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Camrova Resources (BAJFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Camrova Resources.

Q

When is Camrova Resources (OTCPK:BAJFF) reporting earnings?

A

Camrova Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Camrova Resources (BAJFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Camrova Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Camrova Resources (BAJFF) operate in?

A

Camrova Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.