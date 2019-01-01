ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
BayFirst Financial
(NASDAQ:BAFN)
16.50
00
At close: May 25
23.43
6.93[42.00%]
PreMarket: 4:04PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low15.45 - 41
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding3.3M / 4M
Vol / Avg.- / 11K
Mkt Cap66.2M
P/E4.26
50d Avg. Price20.78
Div / Yield0.32/1.94%
Payout Ratio7.49
EPS0.66
Total Float3.3M

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN), Dividends

BayFirst Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BayFirst Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Next Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BayFirst Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BayFirst Financial (BAFN) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 29, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own BayFirst Financial (BAFN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for BayFirst Financial ($BAFN) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of BayFirst Financial (BAFN) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next BayFirst Financial (BAFN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for BayFirst Financial (BAFN) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.08

Q
What is the dividend yield for BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN)?
A

The most current yield for BayFirst Financial (BAFN) is 1.45% and is payable next on June 15, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.