BancAffiliated
(OTCEM:BAFI)
100.00
00
At close: May 14
15 minutes delayed

BancAffiliated (OTC:BAFI), Dividends

BancAffiliated issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BancAffiliated generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 21, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BancAffiliated Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BancAffiliated (BAFI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BancAffiliated. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.50 on December 31, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own BancAffiliated (BAFI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BancAffiliated (BAFI). The last dividend payout was on December 31, 2012 and was $1.50

Q
How much per share is the next BancAffiliated (BAFI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BancAffiliated (BAFI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.50 on December 31, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for BancAffiliated (OTCEM:BAFI)?
A

BancAffiliated has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for BancAffiliated (BAFI) was $1.50 and was paid out next on December 31, 2012.

