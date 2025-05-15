Why Boot Barn Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted fourth-quarter results.
The company posted downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued first-quarter guidance with its midpoint above estimates. The company also announced a $200 million share repurchase program.
Boot Barn shares jumped 14.7% to $152.31 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Graphjet Technology GTI rose 189.2% to $0.2805 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed in 13D filing that its Co-Founder, CEO and CFO Aiden Lee Ping Wei reported A 48.9% stake in the company.
- Abpro Corporation ABP surged 76.4% to $0.2912 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Wednesday.
- Foot Locker, Inc. FL gained 67.8% to $21.60 in pre-market trading after WSJ reported Dick’s Sporting Goods nears deal to buy the company.
- Incannex Healthcare Inc. IXHL jumped 36.7% to $0.9566 in pre-market trading. Incannex Healthcare shares jumped over 720% on Wednesday after the company completed patient dosing in the Phase 2 portion of its Phase 2/3 RePOSA study of IHL-42X for obstructive sleep apnea.
- NuCana plc NCNA surged 34.9% to $0.0467 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
- Aytu BioPharma, Inc. AYTU gained 33.3% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and beat its EPS and revenue estimates.
- K Wave Media Ltd KWM climbed 31.9% to $3.43 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.
- Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. ISSC gained 27.6% to $9.38 in pre-market after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO gained 3.9% to $63.66 in pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its fiscal 2025 guidance. The company also announced that CFO Scott Herren will retire, effective July 26.
Losers
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. AGMH shares fell 33.2% to $0.0630 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 50-for-1 share consolidation.
- MDJM Ltd UOKA fell 32.3% to $0.0903 in pre-market trading.
- New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE fell 31.3% to $4.66 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported a first-quarter sales miss.
- Primega Group Holdings Limited PGHL shares dipped 27.2% to $0.7228 in pre-market trading after gaining over 95% on Wednesday.
- Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. KLTO fell 25.3% to $0.2150 in pre-market trading after jumping 122% on Wednesday.
- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS shares tumbled 19.8% to $4.90 in pre-market trading.
- HWH International Inc. HWH shares fell 17.3% to $1.47 in pre-market trading after gaining 48% on Wednesday.
- TNL Mediagene TNMG dipped 17.2% to $0.6233 in pre-market trading after adding 5% on Wednesday.
- DXC Technology Company DXC declined 15.8% to $13.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter guidance below estimates. Also, the company issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. RCAT fell 13.4% to $5.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.
