Coda Octopus, RF Industries And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Coda Octopus Group, Inc. CODA to report quarterly earnings at 10 cents per share on revenue of $5.42 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Coda Octopus shares rose 0.7% to $7.10 in after-hours trading.
- Exicure, Inc. XCUR shares surged in after-hours trading on Friday after the company entered into debt-for-equity exchange agreements and regained Nasdaq compliance. Exicure shares jumped 70% to $2.7205 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting RF Industries, Ltd. RFIL to post quarterly earnings at 6 cents per share on revenue of $17.84 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. RF Industries shares gained 6.8% to $3.9499 in the after-hours trading session.
- AMREP Corporation AXR reported earnings of 76 cents per share, up from 25 cents per share in the year-ago period. Revenues rose to $19.09 million from $10.29 million. AMREP shares gained 0.9% to $22.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Vince Holding Corp. VNCE to post a quarterly loss at 25 cents per share on revenue of $68.22 million after the closing bell. Vince Holding shares gained 2.1% to $1.93 in after-hours trading.
