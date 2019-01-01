|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Axcella Health’s space includes: HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK), Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA), Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD), Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) and Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX).
The latest price target for Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA) was reported by Chardan Capital on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting AXLA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 627.27% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA) is $1.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Axcella Health.
Axcella Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Axcella Health.
Axcella Health is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.