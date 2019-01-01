Axcella Health Inc a biotechnology company focused on treating complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, compositions. Its product candidates are comprised of multiple EMMs that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to simultaneously impact multiple biological pathways. The company's pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates, AXA1665 for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125 for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.