Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Axcella Health Inc a biotechnology company focused on treating complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, compositions. Its product candidates are comprised of multiple EMMs that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to simultaneously impact multiple biological pathways. The company's pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates, AXA1665 for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125 for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Axcella Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Axcella Health (AXLA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Axcella Health's (AXLA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Axcella Health (AXLA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA) was reported by Chardan Capital on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting AXLA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 627.27% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Axcella Health (AXLA)?

A

The stock price for Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA) is $1.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Axcella Health (AXLA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Axcella Health.

Q

When is Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) reporting earnings?

A

Axcella Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Axcella Health (AXLA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Axcella Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Axcella Health (AXLA) operate in?

A

Axcella Health is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.