Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.4K
Div / Yield
0.06/4.39%
52 Wk
1.16 - 1.7
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
130.85
Open
-
P/E
30.5
EPS
0.02
Shares
2.9B
Outstanding
Alumina Ltd. is a forwarding office for Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals' distributions. Its profit is a 40% equity share of AWAC profit, less head office and interest expenses. Its cash flow consists of AWAC distributions. AWAC investments include substantial global bauxite reserves and alumina refining operations. Declining capital and operating costs and a lack of supply discipline from China are likely to result in competitive pressures, but Alumina's position in the lowest quartile of the industry cost curve is defensive.

Alumina Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alumina (AWCMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alumina (OTCQX: AWCMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alumina's (AWCMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alumina.

Q

What is the target price for Alumina (AWCMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alumina

Q

Current Stock Price for Alumina (AWCMF)?

A

The stock price for Alumina (OTCQX: AWCMF) is $1.424 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 16:27:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alumina (AWCMF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 25, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 3, 2015.

Q

When is Alumina (OTCQX:AWCMF) reporting earnings?

A

Alumina does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alumina (AWCMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alumina.

Q

What sector and industry does Alumina (AWCMF) operate in?

A

Alumina is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.