|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Avitar (OTCEM: AVTI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Avitar.
The latest price target for Avitar (OTCEM: AVTI) was reported by Mizuho on June 25, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting AVTI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28999900.00% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Avitar (OTCEM: AVTI) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 20:13:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Avitar.
Avitar does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Avitar.
Avitar is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.