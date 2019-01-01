Avrobio Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It is engaged in developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The company's pipeline includes AVR-RD-01, AVR-RD-02, AVR-RD-03, and AVR-RD-04 which are used for various diseases such as Fabry, Gaucher, Pompe, and Cystinosis.