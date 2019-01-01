QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/885.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.44 - 14.28
Mkt Cap
64.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.75
Shares
43.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Avrobio Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It is engaged in developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The company's pipeline includes AVR-RD-01, AVR-RD-02, AVR-RD-03, and AVR-RD-04 which are used for various diseases such as Fabry, Gaucher, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Avrobio Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avrobio (AVRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avrobio (NASDAQ: AVRO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Avrobio's (AVRO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Avrobio (AVRO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Avrobio (NASDAQ: AVRO) was reported by Mizuho on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting AVRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 308.16% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Avrobio (AVRO)?

A

The stock price for Avrobio (NASDAQ: AVRO) is $1.47 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avrobio (AVRO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avrobio.

Q

When is Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) reporting earnings?

A

Avrobio’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Avrobio (AVRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avrobio.

Q

What sector and industry does Avrobio (AVRO) operate in?

A

Avrobio is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.